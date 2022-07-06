Former Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson sentenced to 4 months
Updated 7/6/2022 4:17 PM
Former Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson has been sentenced to four months in federal prison for cheating on his taxes and lying to regulators in the federal criminal case that cost him his seat on the city council earlier this year.
U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama handed down the sentence during a hearing Wednesday at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago's Loop. Thompson is the grandson of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and a nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.
The judge acknowledged the sentence "will be difficult" for Thompson and his family but said, "I wish you well."
