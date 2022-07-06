 

Former 'Cheer' star from Naperville sentenced to 12 years in prison

  • Jerry Harris

    Jerry Harris

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 7/6/2022 6:05 PM

Jerry Harris, the former star of the Netflix docuseries "Cheer," was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to child pornography and sex-crime charges involving multiple victims.

As he handed down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Manish Shah told Harris, who is from Naperville, to consider the sentence an "expression of the seriousness of your crimes, tempered with some hope that all is not lost for you or for your victims, and that in the future some healing can occur."

 

Before he learned his sentence, Harris apologized to his victims, saying, "I am deeply sorry for all the trauma my abuse has caused you. I pray deep down that your suffering comes to an end."

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 