Former 'Cheer' star from Naperville sentenced to 12 years in prison

Jerry Harris, the former star of the Netflix docuseries "Cheer," was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to child pornography and sex-crime charges involving multiple victims.

As he handed down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Manish Shah told Harris, who is from Naperville, to consider the sentence an "expression of the seriousness of your crimes, tempered with some hope that all is not lost for you or for your victims, and that in the future some healing can occur."

Before he learned his sentence, Harris apologized to his victims, saying, "I am deeply sorry for all the trauma my abuse has caused you. I pray deep down that your suffering comes to an end."

