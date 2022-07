Family Fun Day set for July 9 in Lindenhurst

Family Fun Day Unplug Illinois will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 9, at Millennium Park, 201 Country Place Lane, Lindenhurst.

Presented by the Lindenhurst Park District, the event includes lawn games, kite flying, scavenger hunt and 10-minute science projects. From 10 to 11 a.m., yoga will be offered.

Unplug Illinois encourages people to "plug into" recreational opportunities offered by local park and recreation agencies. Visit https://www.lindenhurstparks.org/ for more information.