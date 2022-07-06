 

Candlelight vigil against gun violence held in Geneva

  • Beth Pappas of Geneva attends a candlelight vigil at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The vigil was called in the wake of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

  • Arad Boxenbaum speaks during a candlelight vigil at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The vigil was called in the wake of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

  • A candlelight vigil was held at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The vigil was called in the wake of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

  • A candlelight vigil was held at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The vigil was called in the wake of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

  • Robert Kieckhefer of Batavia lights his candle during a candlelight vigil at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The vigil was called in the wake of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

  • Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog speaks during a candlelight vigil at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The vigil was called in the wake of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

  • Roxanne Curtis of Batavia holds a sign during a candlelight vigil at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The vigil was called in the wake of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

  • Abby Ehrhardt of Geneva (center) holds a sign up during a candlelight vigil at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The vigil was called in the wake of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

Updated 7/6/2022 9:48 PM

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva in honor of the mass shooting victims at Monday's Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Among the speakers was Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog.

