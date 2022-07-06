Candlelight vigil against gun violence held in Geneva
Updated 7/6/2022 9:48 PM
A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva in honor of the mass shooting victims at Monday's Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Among the speakers was Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog.
