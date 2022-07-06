Arrest made after Brookfield Zoo threat
Updated 7/6/2022 5:08 PM
Chicago Sun-Times
A woman has been arrested after making a threat to "do harm" to visitors at Brookfield Zoo, authorities said.
The woman was never at the zoo and was tracked down to her Chicago home on Wednesday, according to Brookfield police. She was charged with one count of disorderly conduct, with other charges possible.
Her name was not released, and police said she was evaluated by a crisis worker and taken to a hospital for possible mental health treatment.
