'We'll mourn together and we'll offer support together': Highland park responds to shooting

Still reeling from the shock of the Fourth of July shooting that left six people dead and dozens more injured, Highland Park residents are coming together to support one another.

At Highland Park High School, counselors were available for students, staff and community members seeking help Tuesday. Crowd funding pages were set up to help the families of shooting victims and local churches held prayer vigils.

"The community, not to anyone's surprise, has come together," said Danielle Sharfman, who set up a GoFundMe page for survivors. "We'll mourn together and we'll offer support together and we'll hope and pray that everyone impacted finds their way through. We're here to help and support in any small way that we can."

Area churches also are opening their doors and holding prayer vigils for the community.

Trinity Grace Church and Christ Church are hosting a prayer gathering at 3 p.m. at Trinity, 1506 Half Day Road in Highland Park.

At 7 p.m., leaders from Highland Park Presbyterian Church, Trinity Episcopal and other area faith communities will gather for an ecumenical prayer vigil at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, 330 Laurel Ave., in Highland Park.