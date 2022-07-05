Suspect charged with 7 murders in Highland Park parade shooting, and more charges coming

Authorities say this is Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III dressed in women's clothes to conceal his identity while fleeing the scene Monday. Courtesy of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force

As the death toll from Monday's mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in downtown Highland Park reached seven, a 21-year-old Highwood man was charged with their murders Tuesday.

Robert Crimo III, accused of firing 70 shots from a high-powered rifle into the crowd of spectators and whose arrest Monday evening ended an eight-hour manhunt launched in the wake of the parade massacre, was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

"These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr. Crimo," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said. He said many more charges would be filed related to the injuries dozens of others suffered.

Rinehart said he would ask that Crimo be held without bail.

Six of the seven paradegoers killed were identified Tuesday as Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park; Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park; Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park; Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico.

The identity of the seventh victim, who died Tuesday at a hospital, has not been publicly disclosed. About 30 others suffered gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The seventh death came as police investigators continued Tuesday to search for a motive behind the mass shooting. At a pair of news conferences Tuesday, authorities provided additional details on the suspect, his weapons and how they said he was able to escape immediate capture by dressing as a woman and blending in with panicked paradegoers fleeing the scene.

Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task force, said it appears the suspect planned the attack for weeks, though his motive remains unclear at this time. There is no evidence of a racial or religious motive, and it appears the shooter acted alone, Covelli said.

Covelli said the shooter took a rooftop position along the parade route and fired 70 shots with an "AR-15-style" rifle that was purchased legally in the Chicago area.

He then escaped his perch, leaving the rifle behind, and was able to walk with the fleeing crowd to his mother's home nearby, Covelli said. He wore women's clothing to hide his distinct tattoos and conceal his identity, Covelli said.

Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were able to quickly trace the weapon, linking it to the suspect, authorities said.

The revelation that he had been disguised in women's clothing came from cellphone and surveillance camera video of the parade and its aftermath, Covelli said.

"The community has been absolutely terrific in providing information," he said.

After stopping at his mother's, where he gave no indication of his involvement in the shooting, the suspect drove off in a 2010 Honda Fit, Covelli said. He drove to the Madison, Wisconsin, area before returning to Illinois. It was then that an alert citizen spotted the vehicle along Route 41 in North Chicago and called 911. Police responded, and after a brief pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody at Route 41 and Westleigh Road in Lake Forest.

A second rifle -- also purchased legally -- was found in the car, and more firearms were recovered at a Highwood home where the suspect was living, Covelli said.

Law enforcement had two prior contacts with the suspect in 2019, including an incident in September of that year when a family member reported he was going to "kill them all," Covelli said. Highland Park police responded and confiscated 16 knives, a sword and a dagger, but no firearms were found in his possession. Covelli said there was no probable cause for arrest and family members would not sign a complaint against him.

Illinois State Police were notified of the incident, but the suspect did not have a Firearm Owners Identification card at that time, nor was he seeking one, state police Sgt. Delila Garcia said.

Covelli said it appears the suspect acquired his firearms over a roughly 12-month period in 2020 and 2021.

He said police had not been made aware of previous social media postings by the suspect, which have been described as troubling, but investigators are reviewing those now. Asked whether they would have been investigated had police been tipped off earlier, Covelli replied, "Absolutely."

"Law enforcement is going to do everything it can to keep the community safe, but if we don't know about it, it's hard to investigate," he said.

A spokesman for NorthShore University HealthSystem hospitals said the system had treated 39 victims who arrived by either ambulance or other means Monday.

Nine remain hospitalized in the system, which includes Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park and Skokie hospitals. They range in age from 14 to their 70s. Four are in good condition; another four are stable; and one patient, a 69-year old man, is in critical condition at Evanston Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Eight of the nine patients suffered gunshot wounds, the spokesman said. Of the 39 total patients, 28 patients have been treated and discharged. One patient, an 8-year old boy, was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital.

Covelli said investigators are asking anyone with firsthand information about the suspect or his actions to contact them. They're especially eager to hear from a female witness they believe saw him drop an item, believed to be the rifle used in the shooting, into a red blanket behind the business Ross's at 625 Central Ave. in Highland Park, Covelli said.

Video footage also is being sought as investigators continue to piece together a timeline of Monday's events. Those with information and evidence are urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

• Daily Herald staff writer Doug T. Graham contributed to this report