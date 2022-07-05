Police say man shot at vehicle in Downers Grove

A Berwyn man was arrested after firing multiple shots at another car on I-294 early Monday morning in Downers Grove, according to Illinois State Police.

Nacurvie K. Smith, 56, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm, authorities said.

At 2:06 a.m., police received reports of a victim shot at while in traffic on a ramp at 147th Street to northbound I-294.

Authorities said that Smith fired several shots at the victim's vehicle as it passed him on the ramp.

The victim was not injured in the shooting.

Illinois State Police detained Smith for questions shortly after the incident, authorities said.

A pistol matching the caliber of rounds recovered at the scene was found where Smith was stopped by police, according to reports.

Authorities said that Smith provided a full confession to the incident.

Smith is being held at Cook County jail on $20,000 bond.