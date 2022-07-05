Police: No clear motive for shooting; suspect dressed as woman to hide identity

A day after a rooftop gunman opened fire on spectators at an Independence Day parade downtown Highland Park, killing six and injuring dozens more, police investigators continue to search for a motive for the mass shooting.

Authorities updated their investigation at a news conference this morning, offering new details on the suspected shooter, his weapons and how he was able to escape immediate capture by dressing as a woman and blending in with panicked paradegoers fleeing the scene.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Highwood man, remains in custody, but has not been charged, said Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task force.

Covelli said the shooter fired 70 shots with an "AR-15-style," high-powered rifle that was purchased legally in the Chicago area.

He then escaped his rooftop perch, leaving the rifle behind, and was able to walk with the fleeing crowd to his mother's home nearby. The shooter, Covelli said, wore women's clothing to hide his distinct tattoos and conceal his identity.

However, police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were able to quickly trace the weapon, linking it to the suspected shooter, authorities said.

After stopping at his mother's, where he gave no indication of his involvement in the shooting, the suspect drove off in a 2010 Honda Fit. He was captured several hours later after a citizen spotted the vehicle and called 911. A second rifle was found in the car, Covelli said.

Covelli said it appears the shooter had been planning the attack for weeks, and all evidence points to him having acted alone. There is no indication the shooting was motivated by race or religion, he added.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said Monday that of the six people killed, five were adults who died on the street. A sixth person, also an adult. died at Highland Park Hospital.

Covelli said Tuesday another 30 spectators were injured by gunfire.

According to a NorthShore University HealthSystem spokesman, 25 of the 26 people treated at NorthShore Highland Park Hospital were gunshot victims ranging in age from 8 to 85; as of Monday evening, 19 of them had been treated and sent home. Five more victims were being treated at Evanston Hospital, while others were taken to Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Comer Children's Hospital, the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS 2 reported.

"There's a lot of emotions," said Dr. Mark Talamonti, chairman of surgery at NorthShore University HealthSystem, during a news conference Monday. "But these trauma surgeons -- their reflexes are extraordinary; they know exactly what to do. And these nurses are crackerjack nurses. You stand in awe of their competency and professionalism, but it breaks your heart to see people -- innocents, really -- injured like that."

Fourth of July activities, including festivals and fireworks, were canceled or postponed across the suburbs while the subject remained at large and in deference to the tragedy.