Naperville 203 names new principal at Ranch View Elementary School

The Naperville Unit District 203 school board has named Erin Casey as the new principal at Ranch View Elementary School.

Casey, who previously was principal at John Laidlaw Elementary School in Western Springs, comes to District 203 with 15 years of experience as a principal and 20 years as an elementary school administrator.

A former first- and second-grade teacher, Casey was the founding principal at Coretta Scott King Magnet School in University Park and served as an assistant principal at Crete Elementary School.

She earned a bachelor's degree from Indiana University and a master's degree from the University of Illinois-Chicago. Casey is working toward a doctorate in curriculum and instruction at Northern Illinois University.