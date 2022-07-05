Man killed, woman injured in ATV crash in Kane County
Updated 7/5/2022 2:15 PM
A Huntley man died in an all-terrain vehicle crash Monday, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on the 18N800 block of Ridgefield Boulevard in Rutland Township.
Elpidio Marcelo, 24, was killed. His passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Kenosha, Wisconsin, sustained life-threatening injuries.
Marcelo was driving the Polaris ATV north on Ridgefield. It left the road, hit a mailbox and then hit a tree.
Neither rider was wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff's office. It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call the investigations division at (630) 444-1103.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.