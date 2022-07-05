Lombard fire officials believe lightning caused blaze that killed family's cat

A Lombard family's cat died in a house fire early today that officials believe was ignited by a lightning strike.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 500 block of South Edison Drive just before 1:30 a.m. after the residents were alerted to the blaze by the home's smoke detectors.

Residents of the two-story, single-family home were able to escape safely before firefighters arrived. No injuries to them or the firefighters were reported.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the rear exterior of the home ablaze on the top floor.

An initial investigation shows the house likely caught fire when a large tree next to it was struck by lightning. The house sustained an estimated $150,000 in damage and was rendered uninhabitable, officials said.

Eight neighboring departments assisted in fighting the blaze.