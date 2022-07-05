Lifelong member of Glencoe synagogue ID'd as one of Highland Park shooting victims

A longtime staff member at a Glencoe synagogue was among the six people slain by a gunman during the Independence Day parade Monday in Highland Park.

Jacki Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park, was a lifelong member of the North Shore Congregation Israel, according to a statement posted on the synagogue's website.

She taught at the Gates of Learning Preschool and coordinated events for the congregation, including bar mitzvah and bat mitzvah celebrations.

"Jacki's work, kindness and warmth touched us all," the statement reads. "There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki's death and sympathy for her family and loved ones."

Congregation leaders declined interview requests Tuesday. "We are fully focused on supporting our community right now," they said in a prepared statement.

Congregation members were shocked by Monday's violence, said fellow member Lauren Beth Gash, the leader of the Lake County Democratic Party.

"I think that a lot of people are stunned, like how could this happen?" said Gash, of Highland Park.

Sundheim was one of the five people pronounced dead at the parade route, the Lake County coroner's office said Tuesday. An additional victim died at a hospital. Dozens more were wounded.