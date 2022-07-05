 

'Jacki's work, kindness and warmth touched us all': Member of Glencoe synagogue among victims

  • Jacki Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park, was among the six people fatally shot during Highland Park's Independence Day parade.

    Jacki Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park, was among the six people fatally shot during Highland Park's Independence Day parade. Courtesy of Noth Shore Congregation Israel

  • Police on the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

      Police on the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 7/5/2022 2:19 PM

A longtime staff member at a Glencoe synagogue was among the people slain by a gunman during the Independence Day parade Monday in Highland Park.

Jacki Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park, was a lifelong member of the North Shore Congregation Israel, according to a statement posted on the synagogue's website.

 

She taught at the Gates of Learning Preschool and coordinated events for the congregation, including bar mitzvah and bat mitzvah celebrations.

"Jacki's work, kindness and warmth touched us all," the statement reads. "There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki's death and sympathy for her family and loved ones."

Congregation leaders declined interview requests Tuesday. "We are fully focused on supporting our community right now," they said in a prepared statement.

A nephew, Luke Sundheim of Wilmette, described his aunt as "one of the kindest people you'd ever meet" in a Facebook post after the tragedy.

"She went out of her way to help anyone," Luke Sundheim wrote. "The world lost a truly special person and I'm both furious and incredibly sad that I won't be able to spend any more time with her."

Congregation members are in shock over Monday's violence, said fellow member Lauren Beth Gash, head of the Lake County Democratic Party.

"I think that a lot of people are stunned, like how could this happen?" said Gash, of Highland Park.

Sundheim was among the people pronounced dead at the parade route, the Lake County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, North Shore Congregation Israel leaders said they pray the victims' loved ones "somehow find comfort amidst such destruction."

"We pray that the wounded find healing, that justice be swift, and that there might one day be a world of shalom, peace," the message concluded.

A memorial service for Sundheim hasn't been scheduled yet.

The congregation, at 1185 Sheridan Road, is holding a community service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. It's open to the public.

