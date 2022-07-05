Father died protecting 2-year-old son from shooting at Highland Park parade

Irina and Kevin McCarthy were killed Monday in a shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. Courtesy of GoFundMe

Chicago Sun-Times

Aiden McCarthy, a 2½-year-old boy left orphaned by the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade Monday, survived because his father shielded him with his body, according to his grandfather.

Kevin McCarthy, 37, died protecting his son, said Michael Levberg, whose 39-year-old daughter Irina -- McCarthy's wife and Aiden's mother -- also was among the seven people killed as they watched the parade.

