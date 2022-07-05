Elk Grove Village launching new service request app

Elk Grove Village will launch a new service request system called MyEGV on Monday.

The app will allow residents to submit concerns and service requests to the village, receive notices and notifications, follow issues or areas you care about, and more. It will be available in two ways, depending on your phone's operating system.

iPhone users who have the existing "My Elk Grove Village" app will be prompted by the App Store to update their existing app. This update will reflect the new service provider and app upgrade. iPhone users who do not yet have the "My Elk Grove Village" app will be able to search for MyEGV and download it starting July 11th.

Android users will need to delete their existing "My Elk Grove Village" app, if they currently have it downloaded, and then search for and download MyEGV from the Google Play Store starting July 11.