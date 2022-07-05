Death toll reaches 7, as police continue to seek motive for Highland Park parade shooting

Another person shot when a rooftop gunman opened fire on spectators at an Independence Day parade in downtown Highland Park has died, bringing the death toll from the mass shooting to seven, along with 30 others who suffered gunshot wounds in the hail of 70 bullets.

The seventh death comes as police investigators continued Tuesday to search for a motive behind the mass shooting. At a news conference this morning, authorities provided new details on the suspected shooter, his weapons and how he was able to escape immediate capture by dressing as a woman and blending in with panicked paradegoers fleeing the scene.

So far, investigators have not determined the motive for the attack, which they believe the shooter had planned weeks in advance, said aid Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task force. There is no evidence of a racial or religious motive, he said, and it appears the shooter acted alone.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Highwood man, remains in custody, but has not been charged, said Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task force.

Covelli said the shooter fired 70 shots with an "AR-15-style," high-powered rifle that was purchased legally in the Chicago area.

He then escaped his rooftop perch, leaving the rifle behind, and was able to walk with the fleeing crowd to his mother's home nearby. He wore women's clothing to hide his distinct tattoos and conceal his identity, Covelli said.

However, police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were able to quickly trace the weapon, linking it to the suspected shooter, authorities said.

The revelation that he had been disguised in women's clothing came from cellphone and surveillance camera video of the parade and its aftermath, Covelli said.

"The community has been absolutely terrific in providing information," he added.

More footage is being sought as investigators continue to piece together a timeline of Monday's events. Those with information and evidence are urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

After stopping at his mother's, where he gave no indication of his involvement in the shooting, the suspect drove off in a 2010 Honda Fit. He was captured several hours later after a citizen spotted the vehicle and called 911. A second rifle -- also purchased legally -- was found in the car, as were more firearms at a Highwood home where the suspect was living, Covelli said.

Law enforcement had prior contacts with the suspect before Monday's shooting, but they did not involve any violent conduct, said Covelli, who declined to elaborate. He said police had not been made aware of previous social media postings by the suspect, which have been described as troubling, but investigators are reviewing those now.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said Monday that of the six people who died Monday, five were adults who died on the street. The sixth person, also an adult, died at Highland Park Hospital. There was no information immediately available Tuesday about where the seventh victim died.

Covelli said Tuesday another 30 spectators were injured by gunfire.

A spokesman for NorthShore University HealthSystem hospitals said the system had treated 39 victims who arrived by either ambulance or other means Monday.

Nine remain hospitalized in the system, which includes Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park and Skokie hospitals. They range in age from 14 to their 70s. Four are in good condition; another four are in stable condition; and one patient, a 69-year old man, is in critical condition at Evanston Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Eight of the nine patients suffered gunshot wounds, the spokesman said.

Of the 39 total patients, 28 patients have been treated and discharged. One patient, an 8-year old boy, was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital.

• Daily Herald Staff Writer Doug T. Graham contributed to this report