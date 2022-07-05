Bailey apologizes for comments to 'move on' shortly after Highland Park shooting

Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey, seen here on June 28, has apologized for telling residents to "move on" from the Highland Park mass shooting 90 minutes after the attack unfolded on the Fourth of July -- and more than six hours before a suspect was arrested. Associated Press

Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey has apologized for telling residents to "move on" from the Highland Park mass shooting 90 minutes after the attack unfolded on the Fourth of July -- and more than six hours before a suspect was arrested.

Bailey, a state senator from downstate Xenia, started live-streaming video at 11:44 a.m. Monday to his more than 111,000 Facebook followers from Skokie, where Independence Day festivities were canceled due to the tragedy in the nearby North Shore suburb. The shooting started at 10:14 a.m., authorities said.

