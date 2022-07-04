Visiting grandfather identified as one victim of Highland Park shooting

Submitted photoNicolas Toledo was killed in the shooting Monday in Highland Park, family members said.

Nicolas Toledo wasn't sure if he wanted to go to the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

He used a walker and figured there would be a large crowd gathered to watch the parade's floats, said Xochil Toledo, his granddaughter. The family members didn't want to leave him alone, so on Monday morning, they all walked over together to Central Avenue.

She remembers looking over at her grandfather, who was sitting in the middle of her family, as a band passed them playing music.

"He was so happy," she said. "Happy to be living in the moment."

They didn't realize someone had opened fire on the crowd until bullets started coming toward them, three striking her grandfather and killing him at the scene, she said.

• This story was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.