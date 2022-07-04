 

Visiting grandfather identified as one victim of Highland Park shooting

  • Submitted photoNicolas Toledo was killed in the shooting Monday in Highland Park, family members said.

    Submitted photoNicolas Toledo was killed in the shooting Monday in Highland Park, family members said.

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 7/4/2022 8:02 PM

Nicolas Toledo wasn't sure if he wanted to go to the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

He used a walker and figured there would be a large crowd gathered to watch the parade's floats, said Xochil Toledo, his granddaughter. The family members didn't want to leave him alone, so on Monday morning, they all walked over together to Central Avenue.

 

She remembers looking over at her grandfather, who was sitting in the middle of her family, as a band passed them playing music.

"He was so happy," she said. "Happy to be living in the moment."

They didn't realize someone had opened fire on the crowd until bullets started coming toward them, three striking her grandfather and killing him at the scene, she said.

• This story was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
A list of recent high-profile shootings in the US
Related Article
A list of recent high-profile shootings in the US
 
Person of interest in custody after 6 killed, about 2 dozen hurt at Highland Park July 4 parade
Related Article
Person of interest in custody after 6 killed, about 2 dozen hurt at Highland Park July 4 parade
 
Many Fourth of July events canceled after Highland Park shooting, but some fireworks still planned
Related Article
Many Fourth of July events canceled after Highland Park shooting, but some fireworks still planned
 
'Nothing short of horrific': Highland Park residents, officials react to parade shooting
Related Article
'Nothing short of horrific': Highland Park residents, officials react to parade shooting
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 