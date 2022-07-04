Report: Mulitple people shot at Highland Park parade; police looking for shooter

Police are actively seeking a shooter who fired on paradegoers from the roof of a downtown Highland Park building Monday morning.

There have been multiple eyewitness reports of a shooter on the roof of a downtown building who began firing just as the parade was getting underway.

No Highland Park official has offered details, but Gov. JB Pritzker, who was scheduled to appear in the Evanston Fourth parade -- which then was canceled -- told reporters this morning that he's been told nine people were shot and that "everything is being done to catch the shooter," indicating the shooter or shooters is still at large.

WBBM Radio reported that at least 10 ambulances have been requested from all over the suburbs. It is unknown what the conditions are of people who were shot.

According to The Cardinal, Highland Park police and firefighter/paramedics responded about 10:15 a.m. Monday to a report of an active shooter and mass shooting at 2nd Street and Central Avenue in Highland Park. The Cardinal said crews who arrived on the scene reported multiple victims down in front of the Walker Bros. Pancake House and that CPR was being done on them.

An eyewitness told WBBM, "We heard what we thought were fireworks, about 15, and then we look up and see people running. It looked like a war zone. People were crying, screaming, and no one knew what was going on."

Officials have closed Green Bay Road and Central Road and other roads leading into Highland Park and authorities are urging people to avoid the city.

A command center for emergency responders has been set up at Hidden Creek Aqua Park next to Highland Park Fire Station #3. The scene looks like a military installation, with responders in fatigues and everyone carrying weapons.

Fourth of July activities in Highland Park have been canceled, along with events in at least Deerfield, Glenview and Evanston.

The Lake County Sherriff's Office said their officers were assisting Highland Park police.

Eyewitnesses were calling WBBM 780 radio to report what they saw.

One told WBBM that at first, people thought it was fireworks.

"It took people 10-15 seconds to realize this was actually happening," he took WBBM. He looked up, he said, and saw "the tree getting pelted with bullets, and I could see the shooter."

People fled, leaving everything behind. The eyewitness said he and his family hid behind cars in a parking lot before making their way to their car.