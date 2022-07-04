Person of interest in custody after 6 killed, about 2 dozen hurt at Highland Park July 4 parade

Police officers cross under police tape at the scene of a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in a suburb of Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2022. Associated Press

Law enforcement search in a building after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. Associated Press

A police officer reacts as he walks in downtown Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2022, where a mass shooting took place at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade. Associated Press

Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2022. Associated Press

A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire is heard at the parade Monday morning. Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Terrified paradegoers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety. Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

A 21-year-old man is in custody after a massive manhunt to track down a rooftop gunman who shot and killed six people at Monday's Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

Police said earlier they were seeking a 21-year-old person of interest driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit. The shooter was described as a young white man, age 18-20, of small build, with longer than normal dark hair and wearing either a blue or white T-shirt.

The Daily Herald is not identifying the man, who has not yet been charged but is described as the "prime suspect." He was apprehended after a North Chicago police officer spotted the vehicle at Buckley and Route 41 and tried to initiate a traffic stop, authorities said. The driver fled, and the car was stopped at Westleigh Road and Route 41 in Lake Forest. He was taken into police custody without further incident.

Witnesses described scenes of panic and chaos as shots ran out at 10:14 a.m. Paradegoers reported they first thought the noise was fireworks, but terror set in as parents and grandparents grabbed children and ran fast as they could, leaving lawn chairs, strollers and bags of belongings scattered across the sidewalks.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said five victims, all adults, died on the street, and at least one person died at Highland Park Hospital. The age of that victim is not known.

Numbers of the wounded varied, but they included a critically injured child.

According to a NorthShore University HealthSystem spokesman, 25 of the 26 people treated at NorthShore Highland Park Hospital were gunshot victims ranging in age from 8 to 85; as of Monday evening, 19 of them had been treated and sent home. Two are still being treated at Highland Park Hospital; five are being treated at Evanston Hospital.

Other patients were treated at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Comer Children's Hospital, the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS 2 reported.

"There's a lot of emotions," said Dr. Mark Talamonti, chairman of surgery at NorthShore University HealthSystem, during a news conference Monday. "But these trauma surgeons -- their reflexes are extraordinary; they know exactly what to do. And these nurses are crackerjack nurses. You stand in awe of their competency and professionalism, but it breaks your heart to see people -- innocents, really -- injured like that. Then you see the heroic efforts to save their lives. It's a tough day. But it's a good day, because we were able to help a lot of people."

Fourth of July activities were canceled or postponed across the suburbs while the subject remained at large and in deference to the tragedy.

At a news conference Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker pledged that every state resource would be at Highland Park's disposal. He and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering received calls of federal support from President Joe Biden, they said.

While July 4 is celebrated once a year, Pritzker pointed out, mass shootings occur weekly in the U.S.

"It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague," Pritzker said.

Authorities confirm a high-powered rifle believed to have been involved in the massacre was recovered from the rooftop. Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task force, said they believe the shooter got access to the roof by a non-secured ladder in the alley of the building. The task force and the FBI are involved in the investigation.

"It's impossible to imagine the pain of this kind of tragedy until you're confronted with it," Rotering said.

For much of the day, while Highland Park police and other agencies including the FBI searched for the shooter, authorities advised residents in the downtown area to shelter in place. They were later evacuated by SWAT teams. Armed officers were seen going door to door in downtown Highland Park.

Highland Park police and firefighter/paramedics responded about 10:15 a.m. to a report of an active shooter around 2nd Street and Central Avenue. Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage said bystanders acted quickly in tying tourniquets on the injured before paramedics arrived. Both police and fire officials responded quickly, he said.

Authorities are asking any paradegoers who took photos and video to study their material for any images that might help investigators. They are asking business owners in the vicinity to check their surveillance tapes as well. Individuals with knowledge of the shooting, including photos or video, are encouraged to call the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI.

Highland Park High School band members and football players participating in the parade, along with staff members and coaches are all safe an accounted for, Township High School District 113 Superintendent Bruce Law said.

All students have been reunited with their parents, Law said.

Counseling will be available for students and staff members at Deerfield High School where summer school is in session.

"There's been an outpouring of support from area school districts and counseling resources," Law said. "We are most grateful for their support."

At a news conference held at the command center for emergency responders set up next to Highland Park Fire Station #33, Rotering said offers of assistance have poured in from all over the region. "We are accepting all offers of help," she said.

"Six people have lost their lives and we are grieving for them and their families," she said.

State Sen. Julie Morrison, a Lake Forest Democrat who attended the parade with her family, referenced the normalization of gun violence which she blamed on "elected officials who have the power to put their constituents' lives ahead of the gun lobby but fail to do so every chance they get."

"Instead we have a Supreme Court that just put our country on a path to even more guns on our streets and a Congress that's patting themselves on the back over a watered down gun reform package that does little to stop the death sentence that is life in America right now," Morrison said.

Two weeks ago The Supreme Court struck down a New York law prohibiting citizens from carrying firearms in public for self-defense, ruling it violates the Second Amendment. The previous law required people to demonstrate a particular need in order to get a license to carry a gun in a concealed way in public.

"Even in Highland Park, a town with some of the strictest gun laws in Illinois, lives are at risk from the lack of gun control," Morrison said in a prepared statement.

"The only way we can end this crisis is for our state and federal government to pass the laws that we've all been demanding. Until that happens, we are not safe anywhere -- not at our places of worship, our schools, our community gatherings," Morrison said.

At the news conference with Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a U.S. Army veteran who lost both legs and the partial use of her right arm in 2004 when the helicopter she was piloting in Iraq was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade, referenced the weapon authorities say the shooter used and the sound it makes.

"The last time I heard a weapon of that capacity firing that rapidly on the 4th of July was Iraq," said Duckworth, a Hoffman Estates Democrat.

Pritzker pointed out that America's Founding Fathers, who crafted the U.S. constitution, "carried muskets, not assault rifles."

"If you're angry today, I'm telling you to be angry," Pritzker said. "I'm furious. ... because it does not have to be this way."

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.