Massive manhunt continues for gunman who killed 6 people at Highland Park parade

A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire is heard at the parade Monday morning. Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Terrified paradegoers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety. Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

A massive manhunt is ongoing in Highland Park Monday afternoon for a rooftop gunman who shot and killed six people watching the Fourth of July parade this morning. Another 24 people remain hospitalized in conditions that range from serious to critical, authorities said at a recent news conference.

Authorities said several victims died on the street, and at least one person died at Highland Park Hospital.

Police are actively seeking a single shooter who fired on paradegoers from the roof of a downtown Highland Park building, as the Independence Day parade moved on the street below. he shooter is described as a young white man, age 18-20, of small build, with longer than normal dark hair and wearing either a blue or white T-shirt.

Authorities confirm a high-power rifle believed to have been involved in the massacre has been recovered from the rooftop. They are urging people in Highland Park to shelter in place, saying they still consider the shooter to be armed and dangerous. Armed officers have been seen going door to door in downtown Highland Park.

Eyewitnesses describe a scene of panic and chaos as the shooting broke out at 10:14 a.m. Paradegoers report they first thought the noise was fireworks, and upon realizing there was shooting they grabbed their kids and ran away as fast as they could, leaving lawn chairs, strollers, and bags of belongings strewed on the sidewalks.

According to The Cardinal, Highland Park police and firefighter/paramedics responded about 10:15 a.m. Monday to a report of an active shooter and mass shooting at 2nd Street and Central Avenue in Highland Park. The Cardinal said crews who arrived on the scene reported multiple victims down in front of the Walker Bros. Pancake House and that CPR was being done on them.

An eyewitness told WBBM, "We heard what we thought were fireworks, about 15, and then we look up and see people running. It looked like a war zone. People were crying, screaming, and no one knew what was going on."

Meanwhile, authorities are asking any paradegoers who shot photos and video to study their material for any images that might help investigators. They are asking business owners in the vicinity to check their surveillance tapes as well.

Highland Park High School band members and football players participating in the parade, along with staff members and coaches are all safe an accounted for, said Township High School District 113 Superintendent Bruce Law.

All students have been reunited with their parents, Law said.

Counseling will be available for students and staff members at Deerfield High School where summer school is in session.

"There's been an outpouring of support from area school districts and counseling resources," Law said. "We are most grateful for their support."

At a news conference held at the command center for emergency responders set up next to Highland Park Fire Station #33, Mayor Nancy Rotering said offers of assistance have poured in from all over the region. "We are accepting all offers of help," she said.

"Six people have lost their lives and we are grieving for them and their families," she added.

Chris Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task force, said the task force and the FBI are also involved in the investigation. He said there were heroic acts done by first responders and members of the public, that authorities will detail at upcoming news conferences.

Fourth of July activities have been canceled up and down the North Shore, in deference to the tragedy and to the fact that the suspect is still at large. Cancellations have been reported from Highland Park, Deerfield, Glenview, Northbrook, Skokie, Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove and others.

The Lake County Sherriff's Office said their officers were assisting Highland Park police.

Eyewitnesses were calling WBBM 780 radio to report what they saw.

One told WBBM that at first, people thought it was fireworks.

"It took people 10-15 seconds to realize this was actually happening," he took WBBM. He looked up, he said, and saw "the tree getting pelted with bullets, and I could see the shooter."

People fled, leaving everything behind. The eyewitness said he and his family hid behind cars in a parking lot before making their way to their car.