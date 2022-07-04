6 dead, 24 hospitalized in shooting at Highland Park parade; shooter still at large

A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire is heard at the parade Monday morning. Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Terrified paradegoers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety. Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Six people were killed and 24 people have been hospitalized after a rooftop shooter opened fire at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, authorities said.

Police are actively seeking a shooter who fired on paradegoers from the roof of a downtown Highland Park building Monday morning, shortly after the Independence Day parade began.

Authorities confirm a rifle has been recovered that they believe to have been involved in the massacre, but will not say where it was found. They are urging people in Highland Park to shelter in place, saying they still consider the shooter to be armed and dangerous. Armed officers have been seen checking downtown buildings, going door to door.

Eyewitnesses describe a scene of panic and chaos, as paradegoers at first thought the noise was fireworks, and then ran away as fast as they could, leaving all their belongings on the sidewalks.

According to The Cardinal, Highland Park police and firefighter/paramedics responded about 10:15 a.m. Monday to a report of an active shooter and mass shooting at 2nd Street and Central Avenue in Highland Park. The Cardinal said crews who arrived on the scene reported multiple victims down in front of the Walker Bros. Pancake House and that CPR was being done on them.

An eyewitness told WBBM, "We heard what we thought were fireworks, about 15, and then we look up and see people running. It looked like a war zone. People were crying, screaming, and no one knew what was going on."

Officials have closed Green Bay Road and Central Road and other roads leading into Highland Park and authorities are urging people to avoid the city.

At a news conference held at the command center for emergency responders set up next to Highland Park Fire Station #33, Mayor Nancy Rotering said offers of assistance have been pouring in from all over the region. "We are accepting all offers of help," she said. "Six people have lost their lives and we are grieving for them and their families."

Chris Covelli, with the Lake County Major Crime Task force, said the task force and the FBI are also involved in the investigation.

Fourth of July activities in Highland Park have been canceled, along with events in at least Deerfield, Glenview, Northbrook, Evanston and a number of other suburbs.

The Lake County Sherriff's Office said their officers were assisting Highland Park police.

Eyewitnesses were calling WBBM 780 radio to report what they saw.

One told WBBM that at first, people thought it was fireworks.

"It took people 10-15 seconds to realize this was actually happening," he took WBBM. He looked up, he said, and saw "the tree getting pelted with bullets, and I could see the shooter."

People fled, leaving everything behind. The eyewitness said he and his family hid behind cars in a parking lot before making their way to their car.