Walking in water
Updated 7/3/2022 1:19 PM
GO Vernon Hills is hosting a free water walk from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. Participants will trade their gym shoes for a swimsuit and take a dip in the Lazy River at the Family Aquatic Center, 635 N. Aspen Dr., Vernon Hills. Participants will walk against the current in a low-impact exercise as a cardio option and for daily steps while working on balance and stability. The water walk is open to anyone at least 42 inches tall, the required height to be in Lazy River. The event will be postponed in the event of bad weather. Visit vhparkdistrict.org.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.