Walking in water

GO Vernon Hills is hosting a free water walk from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. Participants will trade their gym shoes for a swimsuit and take a dip in the Lazy River at the Family Aquatic Center, 635 N. Aspen Dr., Vernon Hills. Participants will walk against the current in a low-impact exercise as a cardio option and for daily steps while working on balance and stability. The water walk is open to anyone at least 42 inches tall, the required height to be in Lazy River. The event will be postponed in the event of bad weather. Visit vhparkdistrict.org.