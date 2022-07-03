Casino patron arrested after struggling with police

A Chicago man was arrested early Friday after causing a disturbance inside Rivers Casino and then struggling with police officers, police said.

Vishal Patel, 29, of the 2500 block of West Devon Avenue, is charged with criminal trespass to real property and resisting a peace officer.

Patel had been ordered to leave the casino and told not to drive himself home because he appeared intoxicated, according to a news release. When he tried to enter his car, casino security called police, police said.

Officers tried to persuade Patel to get home a different way but he refused, leading to his arrest, police said.