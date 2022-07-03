Bartlett community turns out for Sunday afternoon Fourth of July parade

The Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July parade marched around town Sunday afternoon.

Children lined the streets and enjoyed treats as the parade started near downtown, proceeded through it and south down to Stearns Road. The Bartlett High School band played and the school's dance team performed.

Civil War reenactors even were greeted by a "Star Wars" stormtrooper.

The parade also featured horses, floats, fire engines, bands, Shriners, community groups and more.