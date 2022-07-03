 

Bartlett community turns out for Sunday afternoon Fourth of July parade

  • Mila Volant, 3, of Crystal Lake dances as the Bartlett High School band marches by during the Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July parade Sunday. Her dad, Mike, is pictured at left.

      Mila Volant, 3, of Crystal Lake dances as the Bartlett High School band marches by during the Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July parade Sunday. Her dad, Mike, is pictured at left. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Destiny McBride, 17, and the Bartlett High School dance team make their way along the route during the Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July Parade Sunday.

      Destiny McBride, 17, and the Bartlett High School dance team make their way along the route during the Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July Parade Sunday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Millie Morrissey, 6, digs in to a freezer pop to keep cool as she watches the Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July parade Sunday with her brother, Finn, 8.

      Millie Morrissey, 6, digs in to a freezer pop to keep cool as she watches the Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July parade Sunday with her brother, Finn, 8. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • One of these things is not like the other as a slowdown in the Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July Parade brings together Civil War and "Star Wars" reenactors Sunday.

      One of these things is not like the other as a slowdown in the Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July Parade brings together Civil War and "Star Wars" reenactors Sunday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Kaylee Martin, 17, and the Bartlett High School marching band perform during the Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July parade Sunday.

      Kaylee Martin, 17, and the Bartlett High School marching band perform during the Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July parade Sunday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/3/2022 5:09 PM

The Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July parade marched around town Sunday afternoon.

Children lined the streets and enjoyed treats as the parade started near downtown, proceeded through it and south down to Stearns Road. The Bartlett High School band played and the school's dance team performed.

 

Civil War reenactors even were greeted by a "Star Wars" stormtrooper.

The parade also featured horses, floats, fire engines, bands, Shriners, community groups and more.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 