Three suffer minor injuries in Elgin fire
Updated 7/2/2022 8:31 PM
A house fire broke out just after 10 a.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Mosley Street in Elgin. Two firefighters and one resident were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital with minor injuries, according to a news release.
Heavy smoke was seen coming out of the attic, and the fire was in the kitchen walls, the news release said.
The fire was put out within 30 minutes. Damage was estimated at $300,000. The building is not inhabitable.
The fire is thought to be accidental but remains under investigation.
