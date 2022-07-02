Suburban Skyview: kayaking on the Fox River

Mark Petrovich of Bartlett leaves a beautiful swirling pattern as he glides along the Fox River in St. Charles.

This photo was taken from about 50 feet above the river with one of the Daily Herald drones. The afternoon sun helped capture the swirls created in the wake from Petrovich's paddle.

The inflatable two-person kayak is one of a few that Petrovich uses to traverse local waterways, including Lake Geneva and Lake Michigan.

Petrovich has been kayaking for more than 20 years. He says he enjoys the peacefulness of being on the water.

A traditional kayak typically has a covered deck and one or more seats. But Petrovich prefers the two-person inflatable because he can carry it in his vehicle, and sometimes his wife and dog join him on his excursions.

The Fox River is a 202-mile-long tributary of the Illinois River and flows from Waukesha County, Wisconsin, south to Ottawa, Illinois.

