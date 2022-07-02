Senator apologizes for social media post after Roe reversal

A state senator from Chicago's North Side has apologized after being blasted by the Archdiocese of Chicago and religious leaders over a cartoon image she posted on social media in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Hours after the court issued the ruling June 24 ending federal protection of abortion rights, Democratic state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz posted the image to Facebook depicting a Catholic pope or bishop pointing a handgun at the back of the head of a pregnant Statue of Liberty.

The image was taken down within a day.

