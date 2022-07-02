Motorcyclists in serious condition after crashing on Route 31 in Algonquin
Updated 7/2/2022 10:10 PM
Two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital in serious condition Saturday afternoon after both lost control while southbound on Route 31, Algonquin police said.
Officers responded at 4:06 p.m. Saturday to Route 31 south of North Main Street.
Both motorcyclists were taken by ambulance to a hospital, and one was subsequently flown to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.
The southbound lanes of Route 31 were closed for about four hours for the investigation, the department said.
Anyone who witnessed the collision should call the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-5431.
