 

Man remains in critical condition from Aurora townhouse fire

  • A 64-year-old man remains in critical condition after a townhouse fire Thursday evening on the 900 block of Asbury Drive in Aurora.

Scott C. Morgan
 
 
Updated 7/1/2022 3:50 PM

Aurora fire officials still are trying to determine what sparked a Thursday evening townhouse fire that left a man in critical condition.

The Aurora Fire Department responded at 6:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Asbury Drive. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, six-unit townhouse complex with heavy fire visible from the second floor of the middle unit.

 

Upon entry, firefighters found a severely burned 64-year-old man.

Firefighters learned that the man had attempted to extinguish the fire himself. Paramedics took the man to an Aurora hospital, and he was subsequently airlifted to a Level 1 trauma and burn center.

Neighboring units sustained water and smoke damage and, like the unit where the fire originated, were deemed uninhabitable.

Officials said four adults and two children were displaced by the fire but did not require the assistance of the Red Cross. No other injuries were reported.

