Long Grove teen charged with robbing man at knife point on walking path

A Long Grove teen has been charged with robbing another man at knife point on a walking path in town Thursday night.

Justin Sutherland, 18, of the 4400 block of Pebble Creek Lane, was in custody in connection with a reported robbery in the area of Stonehaven Drive and Hearthmoor Court in Long Grove.

Lake County sheriff's deputies were called to the area about 8:45 p.m. on a report of an unknown problem, according to sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

While en route, deputies received information that a 19-year-old Buffalo Grove man was robbed and being chased by two offenders. The deputy assigned to Long Grove quickly found the victim, who initially said he was robbed on the walking path in the subdivision as he went to meet friends, Covelli said.

After questioning, the victim admitted he was meeting two people to smoke cannabis and was robbed by them, Covelli said.

Shortly after the meeting, Sutherland, brandished a knife and demanded the victim's property, Covelli said.

Another person with Sutherland, an unknown male between 16 and 18 years old, displayed a firearm, Covelli said.

Covelli said Sutherland went through the victim's pockets and stole various items. The victim pushed away from Sutherland and the other offender and fled on foot.

Sheriff's deputies found Sutherland at his home and recovered the victim's stolen property, along with the knife and a metal BB gun that looked like a real firearm, used in the attack, Covelli said.

Sutherland is charged with armed robbery and aggravated robbery, both felonies. He was due to appear in court Friday morning.

The investigation to determine Sutherland's accomplice continues, Covelli said.