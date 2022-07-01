'I never really thought of it as a career': Libertyville fire chief retires after 33 years with department

When Rich Carani was hired in Libertyville as a paid-on-call firefighter in early 1989, he had no idea he'd be at it for more than 33 years.

"I always had an interest (in firefighting) but I never really thought of it as a career," said Carani, whose last day was Thursday after serving nearly 17 years as Libertyville fire chief.

"When I got out of college, I always wanted to volunteer and they hired me," he added.

"I realized you can make a career of it. I put all my eggs in that basket and here we are," said Carani hours before the "walkout" ceremony officially ending his last shift.

Mayor Donna Johnson said Carani was a beloved public servant, dedicated to the community. He was compassionate and caring with the ability to lead and mentor, she added.

"Over his 33 years of employment, Chief Carani has displayed the highest example of character, ethics, morals and unselfish service," says a proclamation in his honor presented at the village board meeting this past week.

A humble leader who prefers "we" to "me" when describing accomplishments, Carani began his ascent when he tested and was hired as a full-time firefighter/paramedic on Dec. 1, 1990.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 1997, serving briefly before moving up to assistant chief. Carani was named acting chief in June 2005 with the retirement of Bob Zamor and appointed to the post in August.

He was an early proponent of training with law enforcement, leading to many surrounding departments to adopt active shooter/threat protocols.

Carani also was an integral member of the Lake County Fire Chiefs Association and the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System contributing his expertise toward effective and efficient ways for emergency responders to use available resources, according to the proclamation.

He counted the consolidation of the Rockland Fire Protection District and securing $1.5 million in grants for gear, thermal imaging cameras and other equipment among the achievements during his tenure.

Until Thursday, Carani was chairman of the SRT Joint Administrative Council, responsible for the oversight of specialized rescue teams in Lake and McHenry counties, for several years.

"We did a strategic plan that's pushed us lightyears ahead of where we were," Carani said. "We've really been able to build a good organization."

He's also been instrumental in an ongoing initiative to create a countywide emergency dispatch center but won't be around for the opening.

Carani lived in Libertyville since seventh grade but is moving to Minocqua, Wisconsin, where he will be volunteering for the local fire department, rehabbing homes and otherwise keeping busy.