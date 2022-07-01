Fireworks got your pets panicked? Try these tips to keep your pals calm

Who doesn't love fireworks?

Dogs, that's who.

Erratic, unexpected noises raise the anxiety level in many dogs, especially those who aren't trained hunting dogs, said Dr. Anita Kuhnle, co-owner of the Arlington Heights Animal Hospital.

Yawning, whining, panting, paw-licking, chewing, pacing and hiding can indicate an animal under stress, according to the Chicago Veterinary Medical Association.

A distressed dog may become destructive, said Kuhnle, who advises owners to keep their pets indoors, in a safe, comfortable space with a favorite toy to help them relax during fireworks. She also recommends closing curtains and putting on music or the television to mask fireworks-related noise. An anxiety vest also can help calm fearful pooches.

Distracting uneasy pets with toys or treats is another option, said Dr. Matthew Timmons of Springbrook Animal Care Center in Naperville. A long walk or exercise that tires out a pet may make him or her less anxious, he said, adding that owners should "continue to comfort the pet as they have any issues."

The Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association urges owners not to punish frightened pets, as it only adds to their anxiety. The association also advises owners to make sure gates and fences are properly secured.

Lastly, the association warns owners not to ignite sparklers, firecrackers and smoke bombs near any animal and to clean up fireworks debris promptly, as it can be toxic to animals.

"It's best not to bring a dog to a fireworks display or have the dog outside if fireworks are going off in the neighborhood," Kuhnle said.

Keep even well-trained dogs on a leash, she says. That way, if they're startled by a noise, they won't bolt from the yard.

"Having a dog on a leash can keep you from losing the dog," Kuhnle said.

Owners maintaining a calm demeanor and not reacting to the booms, bangs and crackling may also have a calming effect.

"With something like noise phobia, it's hard to train the dog not to be frightened," said Kuhnle, who suggests owners ask their veterinarian to prescribe a mild sedative to help pets get through the worst of the celebration.

But owners of pocket pets and other small animals can rest easy. For the most part, Guinea pigs, ferrets, chinchillas, rabbits and other small pets are unlikely to be affected by noise from fireworks.

"They're less sensitive to the environment outside of their immediate home and cage and don't seem to be affected by thunderstorms and noise phobias," said Kuhnle.

As for cats, some might become more clingy. Most hide. "They're all about self-preservation," Kuhnle said. "They'll find a place to ride it out."