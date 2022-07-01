Barrington settles with delinquent property owner

Barrington trustees approved a settlement this week with Sandhu Decatur LLC, the owner of a former gas station at 1205 S. Northwest Highway.

After several administrative adjudication hearings relating to multiple citations, fines of $62,250 had accumulated. The settlement agreement reduced the amount owed to $15,000 over a 60-day period.

Barrington Director of Development Services Marie Hansen said the gas station has not been in operation for at least three years. However, the property owner would like to reopen, and the settlement paves the way for that to happen.

The violations largely relate to the exterior of the property. Hansen said a number of items needed to be addressed, including painting and repairs to the canopy. There also was an exposed old sign foundation, as well as a trash enclosure in need of repairs.