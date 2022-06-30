 

With votes still to be counted, District 25 not yet ready to call referendum

  • Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 officials are awaiting the counting of some early and mail ballots -- a process expected to take another week -- before declaring victory or defeat in a $75 million referendum.

    Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 officials are awaiting the counting of some early and mail ballots -- a process expected to take another week -- before declaring victory or defeat in a $75 million referendum. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Elementary District 25

  • Lori Bein, Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 superintendent

    Lori Bein, Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 superintendent

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 6/30/2022 5:09 PM

Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 officials are waiting for early and mail-in ballots to be counted over the next week before declaring defeat or victory in a $75 million referendum to fund full-day kindergarten and school building upgrades.

With all 38 precincts reporting, the ballot question seeking voter permission to raise taxes has 5,097 "no" votes and 5,026 "yes" votes, according to the most recent update of unofficial results.

 

But there could be as many as 2,400 outstanding ballots in Arlington Heights, Superintendent Lori Bein said Thursday, and it's unclear how many of those votes are yet to be counted.

Bein spoke with officials at the Cook County clerk's office, who said they will continue to tally ballots over the next week before certifying the official results on July 19.

"At this moment, the results are so incredibly close that we have decided to wait a bit before 'calling' the outcome," Bein wrote in a letter to District 25 families and residents Thursday.

The superintendent told the Daily Herald Wednesday that if the "no" vote holds, the school board will discuss what to do next at its Aug. 9 meeting. That could include going to referendum again in the Nov. 8 general election.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

If approved, the ballot measure would allow the district to issue up to $75 million in bonds to build 25 new kindergarten classrooms across six of the district's seven elementary schools and fund five years' worth of infrastructure projects.

The classroom additions are estimated to cost $32.2 million to $42.6 million, while the capital plan would cost $32.9 million, officials said.

It would cost the owner of an average $400,000 home an extra $300 in property taxes a year, or $25 a month.

The new kindergarten classrooms would be targeted to open in August 2024.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
If narrow 'no' vote holds, Arlington Heights District 25 could go to referendum again in the fall
Related Article
If narrow 'no' vote holds, Arlington Heights District 25 could go to referendum again in the fall
 
Arlington Heights District 25 referendum for full-day kindergarten too close to call
Related Article
Arlington Heights District 25 referendum for full-day kindergarten too close to call
 
District 25 planning eight public forums ahead of June referendum
Related Article
District 25 planning eight public forums ahead of June referendum
 
District 25 board agrees to ask voters to fund expanded kindergarten, renovations
Related Article
District 25 board agrees to ask voters to fund expanded kindergarten, renovations
 
District 25 could go to voters twice this year in effort to fund additions for kindergarten
Related Article
District 25 could go to voters twice this year in effort to fund additions for kindergarten
 
District 25 full-day kindergarten would require building additions, and maybe moving fifth graders to middle schools
Related Article
District 25 full-day kindergarten would require building additions, and maybe moving fifth graders to middle schools
 
Referendum could be coming if District 25 pursues full-day kindergarten
Related Article
Referendum could be coming if District 25 pursues full-day kindergarten
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 