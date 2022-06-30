We the people: 137 new U.S. citizens take oath at College of DuPage

Faith and allegiance.

The words resounded through an auditorium at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn Thursday.

By reciting an oath of allegiance, with their right hands raised, 137 people from 38 other countries officially became U.S. citizens during a ceremony in the school's McAninch Arts Center.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer welcomed the new Americans.

"Their talents, perseverance, stories, and cultures make our nation stronger and more vibrant," Pallmeyer said.

"As we kick off Independence Day weekend, we urge our new citizens to get involved in our community and nation by voting, serving on juries when called upon, and volunteering."

U.S. District Judge John Kness administered the 140-word oath, the final step in the citizenship process.

Given small American flags and joined by family and friends, the new citizens pledged to support and defend the Constitution.