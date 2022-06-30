Authorities looking for teen who blew up mailbox in Aurora Township

The Kane County sheriff's office is asking for help in identifying someone who blew up a mailbox in Aurora Township early Tuesday morning. Courtesy of the Kane County sheriff's office

The Kane County sheriff's office is asking for help in identifying someone who blew up a mailbox early Tuesday in Aurora Township.

A news release from the sheriff's office said deputies responded at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of Gilbert Terrace in unincorporated Aurora Township for a report of a mailbox that had exploded.

The mailbox had been attached to a residence and was blown up by an unknown explosive device placed there by someone who was caught on a Ring video doorbell at the address.

The department believes the subject is a male in his later teens wearing a baseball cap. The subject ran before the mailbox exploded.

KCSO detectives and members of the Kane County sheriff's office bomb squad are investigating the crime.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the subject in the photo is asked to call detectives a (630) 444-1103 or submit a tip through the Kane County App which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play.