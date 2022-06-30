Aurora fire victim in critical condition

A fire Thursday evening in Aurora left one man is in critical condition.

At 6:08 p.m., Aurora firefighters arrived on the scene of a heavy fire on the 900 block of Asbury Drive, according to the fire department.

Upon entering the three-story building, they found a man suffering from heavy burns. He was taken to Copley Memorial Hospital.

No other injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.