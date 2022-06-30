Aurora Downtown offers self-guided pub crawls

Aurora Downtown has devised self-guided pub-crawls. Pictured is a group of friends at McCarty Mills Taproom in downtown Aurora. Courtesy of Aurora Downtown

Aurora Downtown, an organization of downtown Aurora business and property owners, has devised two self-guided pub or margarita crawls for the summer.

Unlike an organized pub crawl event, visitors to downtown Aurora can create their own based upon curated venues and routes that have been shared online by Aurora Downtown. There are 10 suggested locations for the pub crawl and six for the margarita crawl.

"Self-guided crawl goers can use the maps available on our website to create an event that works for them," said Aurora Downtown manager Marissa Amoni said in a statement. "There are no tickets or lines, and it's a lot of fun to get a group together on any date and visit as many of the locations as they choose."

Self-guided crawl participants who tag Aurora Downtown on social media will be entered into a weekly giveaway through the end of August for $20 gift cards to a downtown Aurora restaurant.

For more information, visit auroradowntown.org/crawls.