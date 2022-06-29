Wisconsin man identified as victim in fiery I-94 crash near Gurnee

A 66-year-old Wisconsin man has been identified by Lake County authorities as the box truck driver who died in a fiery two-vehicle crash last week on Interstate 94 near Gurnee.

The Lake County coroner's office said Lawrence Stone of Milwaukee died of multiple injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred just before 7:40 p.m. June 22 in the westbound lanes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities said Stone's truck collided with an SUV and both vehicles crashed into the concrete median wall. Stone's vehicle burst into flames and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.