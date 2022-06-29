Feder: So you think you know Chicago radio? Take this quiz

So you think you know Chicago radio? Match these phrases with the Chicago radio personalities who made them famous. (Answers appear at the bottom):

1) Animal Stories

2) The Bad Boyz

3) Boogie Check

4) B.S. Love Counselor

5) The Cool Gent

6) The First Lady of Chicago Radio

7) The Fly Jock

8) The Girlfriends

9) He's everywhere! He's everywhere!

10) Mama, get the coffee ready, the kid is on his way

11) Mother Weber's Oldest Son

12) Now you know the rest of the story

13) Oh, the humanity!

14) People helping people

15) Turn into peanut butter!

16) The Wild Itralian

17) Scumbag worm meat idiots

18) Wella, wella!

19) Who ya' crappin'?

20) Your best friend in the whole world

a) Dave Baum

b) Dan Bernstein & Terry Boers

c) Dick Biondi

d) Lin Brehmer

e) Ron Britain

f) Steve Dahl & Garry Meier

g) Yvonne Daniels

h) Paul Harvey

i) Tom Joyner

j) Herb Kent

k) John Records Landecker

l) Mike Love & Victor Blackful

m) Larry Lujack & Tommy Edwards

n) Kathy O'Malley & Judy Markey

o) Herb Morrison

p) Dick Orkin

q) Wally Phillips

r) Barney Pip

s) Bob Sirott

t) Clark Weber

The answers: (1) m; (2) l; (3) k; (4) s; (5) j; (6) g; (7) i; (8) n; (9) p; (10) a; (11) t; (12) h; (13) o; (14) q; (15) r; (16) c; (17) f; (18) e; (19) b; (20) d