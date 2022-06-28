Six suburban Cook County precincts to remain open an extra hour tonight

Six suburban Cook County voting precincts will remain open an additional hour tonight because they opened late this morning, officials announced,

The precincts, including one in Hoffman Estates, will stay open until 8 p.m. The remaining 1,424 suburban precincts operated by the Cook County Clerk's Office will close at the regular time of 7 p.m., according to the office.

The Clerk's Office sought and received a court order this afternoon to permit the extended hour of voting.

The locations remaining open late:

• Douglas MacArthur School, 1800 Chippendale Road, Hoffman Estates. (Schaumburg Township Precinct 31)

• Golf Middle School, 9401 Waukegan Road, Morton Grove. (Niles Township Precinct 3)

• Kennedy School, 1013 Division St., Chicago Heights. (Bloom Township Precinct 12)

• Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, 1114 N. 22nd Ave., Melrose Park. (Proviso Township Precinct 14)

• Roosevelt School, 1927 S. 15th Ave., Broadview. (Proviso Township Precinct 44 and 86)

As a result of the extended hour of voting, suburban voting results will not be available on the Clerk's website until after 8 p.m., when the six precincts have closed.

For any other up-to-date election information, voters can visit cookcountyclerk.com.