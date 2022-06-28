 

Six injured in Antioch crash

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 6/28/2022 4:58 PM

Six people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Antioch.

At 11:57 a.m., Antioch firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Deep Lake Road and Depot Street, the fire department said.

 

Two vehicles collided head-on before the third vehicle was struck, authorities said.

The victims were transported to St. Catherine Hospital in Wisconsin and Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The crash remains under investigation.

