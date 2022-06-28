Sean Casten off to big lead in 6th District Democratic showdown

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove was holding a big lead Tuesday night in his bid to retain the Democratic nomination for Illinois' 6th Congressional District seat.

Across the political aisle, Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau was leading in the six-way race for the Republican nomination.

With The Associated Press estimating about 47% of ballots counted in the Democratic primary, Casten was leading U.S. Rep. Marie Newman of La Grange and Chicagoan Charles Hughes.

Casten had 21,377 votes, Newman had 13,702 votes and Hughes was far behind with 1,518 votes, according to unofficial results. Those totals don't include all votes cast early or by mail or provisional ballots.

The 6th District includes parts of Cook and DuPage counties. Newman now represents the 3rd District but opted to run in the 6th after boundaries were redrawn.

Newman's inclusion created the only Democratic congressional primary involving two incumbents in the state and one of the few in the nation.

Election Day came two weeks after the death of Casten's 17-year-old daughter, Gwen. He temporarily paused TV advertising and social media activity and halted public appearances so he could grieve with his family.

Newman paused TV ads targeting Casten, too.

As for the Republicans, with about 38% of votes counted, Pekau was in front with 12,777 votes, or about 46% of the total, according to The Associated Press. The two-term mayor touted his accomplishments in that office and his U.S. Air Force service throughout the campaign.

Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso was running second with 6,659 votes, followed by Oak Lawn resident Catherine A. O'Shea, Glen Ellyn resident Niki Conforti, Scott Kaspar of Orland Park and Rob Cruz of Oak Lawn.

Kaspar repeatedly tried to ingratiate himself with former President Donald Trump during the campaign. Kaspar named disgraced former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik -- a recipient of a Trump pardon -- to a paid position on his campaign team, and he claimed an endorsement from former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

But despite that support and visits by Kaspar to Trump-owned properties, the ex-president stayed out of the race.