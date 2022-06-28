Sean Casten declares victory in 6th District Democratic showdown

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove was headed to victory Tuesday night in his bid to retain the Democratic nomination in Illinois' 6th Congressional District.

The Associated Press pronounced Casten, a two-term legislator, the victor only two hours after polls closed.

Across the political aisle, Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau was leading in the six-way race for the Republican nomination.

In the Democratic primary, with The Associated Press reporting about 67% of votes had been counted, Casten was ahead with 34,335 votes, or nearly 65% of the total, according to unofficial results. U.S. Rep. Marie Newman of La Grange was second with 16,582 votes and Chicagoan Charles Hughes was far behind with 1,795 votes, Those totals don't include all votes cast early or by mail or provisional ballots.

"Tonight, the people of the 6th District sent a resounding message," Casten said in a news release. "We have been given a mandate to continue our fight against the climate crisis, to end gun violence, to lower costs for families and to protect every woman's right to make her own health care decisions."

Newman called Casten to concede, she said in a news release. She pledged her support in the Nov. 8 general election.

The 6th District includes parts of Cook and DuPage counties. Newman now represents the 3rd District but opted to run in the 6th after boundaries were redrawn.

Newman's inclusion created the only Democratic congressional primary involving two incumbents in the state.

Election Day came two weeks after the death of Casten's 17-year-old daughter, Gwen. He temporarily paused TV advertising and social media activity so he could grieve with his family.

As for the Republicans, with about 38% of votes counted, Pekau was in front with 12,930 votes, or about 46% of the total, according to The Associated Press. The two-term mayor touted accomplishments in that office and his U.S. Air Force service throughout the campaign.

Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso was second with 6,804 votes, followed by Oak Lawn resident Catherine A. O'Shea, Glen Ellyn resident Niki Conforti, Scott Kaspar of Orland Park and Rob Cruz of Oak Lawn.