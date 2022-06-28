Robertson leads Alvarado in GOP primary for state Senate seat

A longtime educator from Palatine has the lead in the Republican primary race for the state Senate's 27th District.

Bill Robertson, a former Palatine-Schaumburg Township High School District 211 board member and Mundelein-based Fremont Elementary District 79 superintendent until last March, led first-time political candidate Joshua Alvarado of Rolling Meadows 5,957 to 4,268 votes, with 109 of 116 precincts reporting, according to unofficial returns. Early voting ballots are counted later.

Robertson was backed by party leadership, including Illinois Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, while Alvarado says he was encouraged to run by the Arlington Heights Tea Party group.

The winner of the primary will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Ann Gillespie in the Nov. 8 general election. The 27th District includes all or parts of Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect, Rolling Meadows, Palatine and Prospect Heights.