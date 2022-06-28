Motorcyclist from Arlington Heights dies in Elk Grove collision

An Arlington Heights motorcyclist died after being struck by a semitrailer truck Tuesday morning in Elk Grove Village, according to Elk Grove Village Police.

At 8 a.m., officers responded to the crash at Busse Road and Touhy Avenue.

Authorities said the motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man whose name was not released, collided with a semitrailer truck driven by a 54-year-old South Carolina woman.

The crash remains under investigation.