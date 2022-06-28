Matt Hanson leading in Democratic primary for state House 83rd District nomination

Former Kane County Board member Matt Hanson of Aurora appears to have the lead in the race for the Democratic nomination for the Illinois House District 83 seat.

According to unofficial results, Hanson has 2,665 votes, to 1,252 votes for Arad Boxenbaum of Geneva. Not all precincts in Kane and Kendall counties have been counted. The total also does not include outstanding vote-by-mail ballots, which have until July 12 to arrive at county clerks' offices.

Hanson, 49, served two years on the Kane County Board. He is an engineer for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad. He said he supports "common sense" gun control laws, such as requiring a federal universal background check for purchasing weapons.

Boxenbaum, 21, is a recent graduate of DePaul University. He became involved in politics at age 15, speaking out for gun violence prevention in the wake of the Parkland, Florida mass school shooting. He grew up in Buffalo Grove and moved to Geneva about four years ago.

The winner of Tuesday's primary will face state Rep. Keith Wheeler of Oswego, a Republican, in the general election in November.

Wheeler currently represents the 50th District. He is seeking his fifth term in the legislature. He was unopposed in Tuesday's Republican primary.

The new 83rd District serves residents of parts of Aurora, Batavia, Geneva, Montgomery, North Aurora, Oswego, St. Charles and Sugar Grove.