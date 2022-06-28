Lake County incumbent Sheriff Idleburg, police union leader Vice to square off in November

Incumbent Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg fended off a Democratic challenger Tuesday and will face Republican primary winner Mark A. Vice II in November's general election, unofficial vote totals show.

With all precincts reporting, Idleburg, 66, of Zion, garnered 25,898 votes to the 16,382 votes collected by challenger William C. King, 46, a sheriff's deputy also of Zion.

Vice, of Round Lake, collected 19,216 votes to Lindenhurst resident John K. Van Dien's 13,637 votes. Unofficial results include early and vote-by-mail ballots.

Both Republican candidates also are deputies in the sheriff's office.

Van Dien, 55, has served the office for 36 years and Vice, 38, who is president of the Fraternal Order of Police Deputy Union and Fraternal Lodge 66, has served the office for 16 years.

Provisional and late-arriving vote-by-mail ballots have not been added to the total for either race.

Idleburg defeated former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran, a Republican who served 12 years, by just 137 votes out of 245,633 cast to earn his first term in the 2018 race, which went to a recall.